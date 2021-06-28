ECC constitutes committee regarding proposal for intervention price of cotton

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday constituted a committee for preparation of proposal regarding intervention price for cotton 2021-2022 crop by Ministry of National Food and Research and asked to submit its report within 15 days.

The ECC, which met here Monday with Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in the Chair was also attended by Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Federal Minister for Power and Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, SAPM on Food Security and Research, Federal Secretaries and relevant officers of concerned Divisions and Departments.

The ECC approved a summary by the Industries and Production Division for approval of tender opened on 25-06-2021 for import of 100,000 metric tons of Sugar.

The ECC on a summary by Maritime Affairs Division, directed Petroleum Division, Finance Division, and PSO to provide a time frame for payment of the outstanding dues to PNSC.

On a summary about the extension of general subsidy on five essential items through Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan from 1st July, the ECC allowed extension in subsidies for fifteen days from July 1st and constituted a committee to work out the future course of action within 15 days.

The ECC on a summary by Power Division about payment of the outstanding amount of net hydel profits directed the Power Division and Finance Division to come up with a possible solution/option for raising up required financing by WAPDA, within two weeks.

The ECC approved Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 10 million for Aviation Division and Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 73.870 million in favour of NSSP, Lahore.

Similarly, the ECC approved the Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 20.70 million for Pakistan Academy for Rural Development, Peshawar and Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 1.00 billion for payment of Disparity Reduction Allowance to concerned offices.

The ECC approved Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 16.706 millions for Inter Provincial Coordination Division for payment to Federal Land Commission and approved Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 1012.176 millions for Interior Division for Frontier Corps Balochistan (South).

The ECC further approved Technical Supplementary Grant Rs. 1.6 billions for Department of Immigration and Passports ,Ministry of Interior and Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 456.641 millions for Federal board of Revenue to pay off the pending liabilities of the project titled “Development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System”.

The ECC approved Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs.2.0 billions for Foreign Affairs Division and Supplementary Grant of Rs. 8.0 billions for Textile Wing of Commerce Division. The ECC further approved Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 5800.00 millions for utilization of foreign aid of NDRMF projects, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms.