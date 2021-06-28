Banks to observe extended banking hours on June 30

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan’s Banking Services Corporation and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and other banks will observe extended banking hours on June 30 (Wednesday) to facilitate the collection of taxes.

According to the handout issued here on Monday, the SBP has decided that the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 8:00 P.M. on June 30, 2021 (Wednesday) in order to facilitate the collection of Government receipts, duties, and taxes.

A special clearing has been arranged at 8:00 P.M. on the same day by the NIFT for the purpose as well, it further said.

All banks were also advised to keep their concerned branches open on June 30, 2021 (Wednesday) till such time that was necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions by the NIFT.