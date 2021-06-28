Assets case against Khurshid Shah adjourned by Sukkur court till July 19

SUKKUR: The assets beyond income case against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah was heard by an accountability court in Sukkur on Monday.

Judge Fareed Anwar Qazi of the accountability court has postponed further hearings on Shah’s assets reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) until July 19.

During the hearing, the lawyers cross-examined Mukhtiarkar Rohri.

Syed Khursheed Shah, Awais Qadir Shah, and other defendants appeared in court for an accountability hearing.

Farrukh Ahmed Shah MPA arrived in court in an armoured transport van from Sukkur Jail.

Khursheed Shah, the head of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and 17 others were previously charged with having assets beyond their means.

Shah, his two sons, and their spouses are among the 18 people charged in the Rs1.24 billion assets case.

After being arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog’s Sukkur chapter on September 18, 2019, PPP leader Shah has been detained for 21 months.