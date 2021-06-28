NCOC eases restrictions, vaccination certificate declared mandatory for indoor dining

ISLAMABAD: In light of the declining trend in coronavirus infections, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Monday that several Covid-19 limitations imposed as a result of the country’s third Covid-19 wave will be lifted, according to ARY News.

According to reports, Asad Umar, the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives held a meeting of the NCOC on Monday to assess the country’s coronavirus status.

Due to a decreased trend of Covid infections across the nation, the forum stated that several Covid-19 limitations will be lifted on July 1st.

The NCOC meeting also allowed markets across the country to remain open till 10 pm.

Following are some of the decisions taken by the NCOC:

Indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from July 1, 2021, with 200 Covid-19 vaccinated people.

The marriage hall administration will check the Covid-19 vaccination certificate of guests attending the wedding.

Outdoor wedding ceremonies allowed with 400 people.

Indoor dining allowed at hotels and restaurants with 50percent capacity.

Vaccination certificate declared mandatory for indoor dining.

Business hours extended till 10 pm.

Opening of cinemas and shrines allowed from July 1 with SOPs.

Only vaccinated people would be allowed to enter cinemas.

Opening of Indoor gyms allowed.

Public transport to operate with 70pc capacity.

Wearing of face masks, social distancing, smart lockdowns will continue.

The NCOC added that the decisions could be reviewed again in view of the increase in coronavirus cases.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 20 additional lives in Pakistan in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 22,231. (NCOC).

A total of 914 new cases of the virus emerged when 44,496 samples were tested during this period, taking the country’s caseload to 955,657.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said the Covid-19 infection rate was recorded at 2.05%.

As of June 28, as many as 11,978,339 people have been partially vaccinated against the deadly infection while 2,815,454 fully vaccinated, the NCOC said.