Hareem Shah’s marriage news makes havoc in Sindh assembly

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah has gotten married to a Sindh Assembly member who belonged to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). The discussion of the member and Hareem took place in the Sindh Assembly where it was highlighted that it was their personal matter.

The social media star had posted a picture of herself touching a hand of a man which further confirmed her marriage. However, she deleted the picture later.

Hareem Shah did not disclose the name of her husband. Many Sindh ministers, one of them being Shehla Raza who is the Sindh Minister for Women’s Development, who made statements regarding Hareem and how it is her personal matter.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani was suspected to be the man Hareem married to which he denied it while showcasing his hand highlighting that he was wearing a wedding ring.