Chief Justice GB Justice Malik Haq Nawaz visits Nagar and Hunza



Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan Justice Malik Haq Nawaz visited Nagar and Hunza.

On this occasion, Additional Sessions Judge Amna Zameer, Civil Judges, Deputy Commissioners, SPs and lawyers, along with a salute from a police contingent gave a hearty welcome to Chief Justice Malik Haq Nawaz.

The chief justice visited the record rooms including the sub-offices of all the courts in both the districts. He reviewed the attendance of employees, case list including case list and record in detail and gave orders to deal with pending cases according to merit. The Chief Justice appreciated the services of Additional Sessions Judge Amna Zameer. While meeting the delegation of lawyers, he said that the bar and the bench have an equal role in the delivery of justice and fairness.

On this occasion the lawyers pointed out the absence of a bar room. Expressing strong resentment, the Chief Justice directed the Construction Department to construct bar rooms in the building under construction at District and Sessions Court, Hunza and Nagar.

The Chief Justice, taking note of the difficulties faced by the lawyers coming to pursue the cases, directed the Deputy Commissioner Nagar to resolve the issues on an urgent basis and submit a report to the Chief Court.

Talking to the judges and lawyers on the occasion, the chief justice said that timely delivery of justice in accordance with merit and law is our top priority which is being followed by the Chief Court and lower courts as the job of the judiciary is to provide justice to the people. The deserving poor and needy man is the VIP. No compromise will be made on the timely delivery of justice.