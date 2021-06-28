Residents ask Supreme Court to review its decision on demolishing Nasla Tower

KARACHI: Separate review petitions against the Supreme Court’s orders for the demolition of the Nasla Tower building at Shahrah-e-Faisal have been filed by the residents and the builder of the tower.

The review petition filed at Karachi registry of the apex court pleaded for a review on the court’s decision. Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed pleaded that the land was acquired in accordance with the building laws and the additional area was also acquired as per the relevant code.

He asked the court to suspend their verdict regarding the demolition.

The court overseeing encroachment cases had ordered the metropolitan authorities to immediately demolish the Nasla Tower, built in violation of the relevant laws.

The court has also ordered that the owner of the tower must recompense the allotted money he got for the illegal project.

The court stated that all the allottees must be paid back the money within three months.

They further directed the commissioner of Karachi to make sure the building is vacated under his supervision.