FO rejects Afghan Foreign Ministry claims, says TTP still active in Afghanistan



The Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson rejected the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ remarks regarding the activity of TTP in Afghanistan. It was stated that the TTP is still operational in Afghanistan and it has launched several gruesome terrorist attacks inside Pakistan using Afghan soil without any retribution from its hosts over the past many years.

MOFA spokesperson said, “The assertions of the Afghan side are contrary to facts on ground and various reports of the UN, which also corroborate the presence and activities of over 5000-strong Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan TTP in Afghanistan.”

The 12th Report of the UN Monitoring Team, issued in June 2021, acknowledges TTP’s “distinctive anti-Pakistan objectives” and notes its location within Afghanistan “near the border with Pakistan”.

“The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), following its orchestrated reunification with its splinter groups with the help of Hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs), continued its presence in Afghanistan with impunity and its cross-border attacks against Pakistan pose persistent threat to our security and stability.”

Zahid Hafiz Chuadhry said Pakistan’s commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, without any discrimination is unwavering and unambiguous.

Pakistan has continued to emphasize the need for meaningful engagement with Afghan side for addressing security and terrorism issues through effective use of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

“Pakistan has been making serious and sincere efforts for facilitating intra-Afghan peace process for an inclusive political settlement. We hope that Afghans will seize this opportunity for achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” the spokesperson of MOFA said.