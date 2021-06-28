Fauji Fertilizer company’s Olive cloud platform goes live

OLIVE Technical Services (a FFC company) launched their OLlVE Cloud Platform (OCP) services in a ceremony attended by Industry leaders in a local hotel on June 23, 2021(no need of mentioning date, conveys the sense that news is old). OLIVE has been recently launched by FFC as a services company, which offers IT services in addition to a rich portfolio of industrial services.

OLIVE joined hands with NDS, a premier IT company, to design, implement and market the cloud offering. Dell and Sangfor partnered with OLIVE and NDS to provide Hardware and software.

The Chief Guest, Saquib Ahmed – Managing Director SAP Pakistan spoke about the potential of IT services in bringing the economic revolution in the country. He welcomed the OCP initiative and wished it success. Chief Information Officer – FFC, Fakharul Hasan enlightened the participants about the value proposition that OLIVE cloud will bring to the market. He said that OCP will provide reliable, responsive and transparent cloud services to the nascent market.

AmnaHanif, CEO NDS congratulated OLIVE and NDS teams in successfully bringing the product in the market. Jahan ZaibNasar of Sangfor Technologies introduced the portfolio services Sangfor offers and their contribution to the project. Rizwan Ahmed, CEO Awan Distributors spoke of the future plans of leveraging OLIVE platform for providing services to their clients. Naveed Khan of Dell Technologies appreciated the effort and vision behind OCP. He assured of Dell’s support in making the venture a success.