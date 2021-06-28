BoP inks MoU with NOWPDP

As a main pillar of its strategy, wherein the policy of Diversity & Inclusion is central to its vision, The Bank of Punjab (BOP) signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with “Network of Organizations working with Persons with Disabilities” (NOWPDP), a disability inclusion initiative working in the areas of education and economic empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The MoU was signed on Friday – 25thJune 2021, in Karachi, at the offices of NOWPDP by Zafar Masud (President & CEO – BOP), and Amin Hashwani (Founder & President – NOWPDP). The signing event was also attended by both organizations’ teams as well as the trainees and was made fully accessible with an interpreter for communication.

The discerning element of the event was that it took place within three days of the unveiling of the Policy to enhance financial inclusion of PWDs by the State Bank of Pakistan. BOP is already ahead of the pack vis a vis taking diversity and inclusion initiatives in the market, and taken a lead in implementing the recently unveiled policies of SBP on top priority.

As per the agreement, BOP and NOWPDP wish to extend cooperation and services to take initiatives for creating HSE compliant, accessible and inclusive work environment by hiring and training Differently Abled Persons (DAPs).

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Masud said: “We are beyond delighted to work with NOWPDP to facilitate persons with disabilities get the financial independence they deserve. Don’t think of this as a gift or favor from us. This is their right and we at BOP will do whatever we can to make financial inclusion of PWDs possible. We at BOP intend to install an ATM machine at NOWPDP’s facility for the ease of PWDs. Moreover, we want to support the placing of solar and RO plants in NOWPDP facilities across the country which would be maintained by PWDs employed there.”

He further added, “In this regard the focus at BOP has been at two levels. One is internal integration and inclusivity and the second is financial empowerment through our commercial outreach programs. I believe both together will create the necessary impetus to change the current non-inclusive environment surrounding this highly underrepresented group of resources.”

Amin Hashwani (President – NOWPDP) also reiterated the need for inclusion and empathy in the Pakistani workforce. He said: “This is how a way towards mainstreaming and including PWDs can be paved – through such partnerships. I am ecstatic to be here and congratulate BOP for coming forward after the policy and truly taking the mantle of disability inclusion.”