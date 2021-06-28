HABIBMETRO hands over it’s first Roshan Apni Car to the family of an overseas Pakistani

HABIBMETRO and Indus Motor Company (IMC) handed over the first HABIBMETRO Roshan Apni Car (RAC) to the family members of an overseas Pakistani on Friday. Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr. Reza Baqir was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor SBP, elaborated Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s vision of connecting the Pakistani diaspora with their loved ones in Pakistan through enhanced financial services and attractive opportunities to invest their savings in their homeland. He said that he was delighted to see that the RAC initiative was helping overseas Pakistanis to fulfil the needs of their families in Pakistan and hoped it would create additional demand for the car manufacturers and allied industries to grow at a brisk pace.

President & CEO, HABIBMETRO Mohsin Ali Nathani, in his remarks said that he was pleased to hand over the first car under the Roshan Digital Account’s RAC scheme. He went on to add that HABIBMETRO is committed to furthering the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the State Bank of Pakistan by offering an unparalleled and convenient banking experience to overseas Pakistanis.

Joining the proceedings online, the UK-based HABIBMETRO RDA customer exclaimed that it was an emotional moment for him. He said that he felt even more connected to his motherland for he had been able to conveniently open a bank account in Pakistan and arrange a car for his family despite living abroad. He thanked the SBP for giving this banking platform to overseas Pakistanis.

CFO, IMC, Mohammad Ibadullah in his brief remarks appreciated SBP’s initiative to serve overseas Pakistanis and reiterated IMC’s offer of car deliveries within 30 days for Roshan Digital Account customers. IMC will continue to support the SBP and the banks offering RDA; he added.

Roshan Digital Account, an initiative by the Government of Pakistan and the SBP, allows overseas Pakistanis to open and operate bank accounts in Pakistan online from anywhere in the world. RAC has been specially designed for overseas Pakistanis and carries many distinguishing features that set it apart from conventional car leasing. It enables RDA holders to apply for car financing for their loved ones in Pakistan entirely digitally. Its processing is fast while financing and insurance services are available at attractive rates. The product is available through both conventional and Shariah compliant variants. Moreover, car manufacturers have committed to significantly slashing the car delivery time for RDA holders.