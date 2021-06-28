Bitcoin nears $33,000 as cryptos stage comeback

The prices of major cryptocurrencies bounced back on Sunday, with the capitalisation of the crypto market increasing by 4.5 percent to reach $1.35 trillion as of 14:15 GMT. The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, jumped to $32,967 after gaining 7.20 percent. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $617 billion. Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price gained 5.19 percent to reach $1,826. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $212.6 billion. Similarly, XRP gained 2.76 percent to reach $0.606. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $60.5 billion after this increase. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.25 with a 3.04 percent gain in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $40.3 billion with this increase. Similarly, Dogecoin (Doge) gained 2.48 percent to reach $0.241. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $31.3 billion. Meanwhile, the Iranian Ministry of Industries, Mining, and Trade has issued licences to 30 cryptocurrency mining centres. One of these mining farms is based in Tehran province.













