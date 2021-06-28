Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, June 28, 2021


Gold price likely to remain within tight range this week

Agencies

Gold price is likely to remain within tight range this week as its modest rebound last week was a technical correction of the preceding week’s sharp decline rather than a sign for a reversal. Following last week’s choppy action, key technical levels for gold remain intact. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart continues to move sideways a little above 30, which is not a healthy sign. On the upside, key resistance seems to have formed in the $1,795/$1,800 region. A daily close above that area could attract buyers and help gold extend its rebound towards $1,825 and $1,835. The mark of $1,770 aligns as key support and bears could see a decline below that level as another selling opportunity towards $1,756 and $1,745. After losing 5 percent in the week (June 14-20), gold managed to stage a rebound on Monday last and rose more than 1 percent. However, gold struggled to gather bullish momentum in the remainder of the week and fluctuated in a relatively tight range.

Submit a Comment