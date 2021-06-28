Gold price likely to remain within tight range this week

Gold price is likely to remain within tight range this week as its modest rebound last week was a technical correction of the preceding week’s sharp decline rather than a sign for a reversal. Following last week’s choppy action, key technical levels for gold remain intact. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart continues to move sideways a little above 30, which is not a healthy sign. On the upside, key resistance seems to have formed in the $1,795/$1,800 region. A daily close above that area could attract buyers and help gold extend its rebound towards $1,825 and $1,835. The mark of $1,770 aligns as key support and bears could see a decline below that level as another selling opportunity towards $1,756 and $1,745. After losing 5 percent in the week (June 14-20), gold managed to stage a rebound on Monday last and rose more than 1 percent. However, gold struggled to gather bullish momentum in the remainder of the week and fluctuated in a relatively tight range.













