Verstappen wins Styria Grand Prix, leaving Hamilton feeling powerless

SPIELBERG: Max Verstappen dominated the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday, as reigning champion Lewis Hamilton rolled in a distant second in his Mercedes, complaining that the Red Bulls are “faster, they’re just faster.” The Dutchman started from pole in his Red Bull, led throughout and finished more than 35 seconds head of Briton Hamilton. Even though Finn Valtteri Bottas, who started from the pit lane, was third, edging out the second Red Bull of Mexican Sergio Perez, it was a day that suggested momentum has shifted from Mercedes “That is the most dominant win we’ve had so far this season against Mercedes,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner after his team’s fourth straight victory. Verstappen, who has claimed three of those victories, agreed. “Looking at the gap in the end, yes,” he said. “But above all, the overall balance of the car was the best so far.”

Mercedes have won the constructors’ title the last seven seasons. In that span Hamilton has won six driver titles, interrupted only by then team-mate Nic Rosberg in 2016. A fourth straight race without a victory represents a significant drought. On Sunday, Verstappen dominated and increased his lead over Hamilton to 18 points while Red Bull, sponsored by an Austrian company, increased their lead in the constructors’ championship to 40 points. “Unbelievable. The car was on fire,” Verstappen on team radio at the finish. “Another win at home feels really good.” “It’s looking really good.” he said after climbing out of his car. “We just have to keep pushing really hard and I’m confident we can do a really good job again.”

Hamilton spent much of the race expressing frustration on his inability to cut into Verstappen’s lead as once again Mercedes were not quite as quick as Red Bull, although he did pick up a bonus point for the fastest lap time. Bottas, who started from the third row after a three-place penalty for spinning in the pit lane, was happy with his finish. Briton Lando Norris was fifth for McLaren. Carlos Sainz was sixth for Ferrari. Monegasque Charles Leclerc clawed his way through the field after having to pit after wrecking his Ferrari in a lap-one crash to finish seventh. Hamilton was left pleading for more speed. Mercedes have a week before battle resumes on the same track for the Austrian Grand Prix.