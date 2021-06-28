Shraddha and Sidharth Malhotra celebrate seven years of ‘Ek Villain’

Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra-led thriller Ek Villain clocked its seven years on Sunday and the lead stars took to social media to reminisce about their experience working on the film.

Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri, also starred Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role.

While the film was a huge commercial success, its album composed by Mithoon, Ankit Tiwari and the band Soch, is till date credited as one of the best musical pieces in recent times.

Shraddha Kapoor shared the poster of Ek Villain on Instagram story, and wrote alongside, “Ek Villains! Special memories forever.” Sidharth Malhotra shared behind-the-scenes videos from the film’s shoot.

Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures shared on Instagram a video dedication to celebrate the film’s anniversary. “Celebrating Ayesha’s free-spirited soul, Guru’s heart-warming nature and Rakesh’s devious side that made this incredible story of a villain. Cheers to #7YearsOfEkVillain,” the post read.

Earlier this year, Ekta Kapoor announced he sequel to Ek Villain titled, Ek Villain Returns, bringing Mohit Suri back as the director. The film will star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

Majority of the film has been shot in Goa. Ek Villain Returns is expected to arrive in theatres in February 2022.