Ayesha Omar, Nausheen Shah and Iffat school troll over ageist remarks

Ayesha Omar, Nausheen Shah and Iffat Omar banded together to take down an online troll that left an ageist remark under Iffat’s recent Instagram post with veteran actresses.

The comment, which read “Shaitan Buddyan”, was left under Iffat’s recent Instagram post in which she is seen posing with renowned TV stars Bushra Ansari, Saba Hameed, Samina Ahmed, Ayesha Omar, Arjumand Rahim, and Angeline Malik at Malik’s birthday get-together.

Iffat hit back at the unnamed troll writing, “Obviously someone with no id and followers can’t utter sh** like this.”

Following this, screenshots of the original comment were circulated on online news portals on Instagram, where Ayesha and Nausheen came together to school the unknown bully.

In a lengthy yet much-needed comment, Ayesha asked why people used ‘age’ as an insult or in a derogatory way.

“Most humans will get ‘budha’ in their lives… it’s a natural human process. In fact, it’s a blessing to be alive and healthy in the latter part of your life,” she said. She then asked some important questions: “Aren’t your parents old, Mr Troll? Or your grandparents? Do you insult them for their age too?”

She then urged people to respect people of all ages, genders, and sexual orientations, as well as those from other religions and cultures.

Ayesha’s comment was echoed by Nausheen as well, who wrote, “Instead of saying MashaAllah, people think getting old is an insult or some sort of crime. I mean how can you not get old?”

She also raised the same question as Ayesha about parents getting older and whether one would insult them for their age as well. “Let’s try to lift each other, please,” she urged.