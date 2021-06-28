Music and art classes continue at PNCA

Music and arts classes are in full swing at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) under the supervision of professional musicians and artists.

According to the press release issued by PNCA here Sunday, different classes were arranged including singing, tabla, painting, calligraphy, photography, guitar, violin, rubab, keyboard, piano, flute, sitar, acting and dance.

Professional musicians and artists were conducting classes including senior Vocal and Tabla artists Ahmed Khan, Sarfaraz, Rubab player Adnan Haider, Violin expert Jahangir Sagar, Flute player Salman Adil, Sitar player Amir Hussain, Guitarist Sherry Bakhshi, KeyBoard expert Yawar Hayat, Dance artist Azeem Haidery, drawing and painting artist Faiza Shah, Acting Ustad Safeerullah, Calligraphist Shabir Ahmed Zia and Photography expert Khalid Hussain.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that any citizen can participate in these classes without any age bracket, adding that interested amateur artists should discover true potential as a musician or artist.

“We believe in giving musicians and artists the platform they need to grow and the inspiration they seek to realize their unique potential,” she said.

Dr. Fouzia said that these classes were an effort to promote music of all genres and crafts fields along with polishing the creative skills of the young artists.