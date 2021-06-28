Ankita in ‘Bigg Boss 15?’

TV actress Ankita Lokhande recently took to her Instagram to squash false reports and speculations of her entering the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 15.

She directly addressed the media and her fans and asked them to make a note that she won’t be participating in the show and that the reports are essentially baseless in nature. She also revealed that based on these rumours she has been receiving a lot of hate and mean messages.

Here’s what she wrote, “It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something I’m not even part off.”

Earlier, there were reports floating around claiming that Ankita Lokhande and Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty may take part in the new season of Bigg Boss 15. However, now Lokhande has confirmed that the reports are baseless. On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty hasn’t made any statement on the topic.

Ankita is dating Vicky Jain, who have been together for more than 3 years now. They never miss a chance to woo their fans with their adorable posts.

Before Vicky, Ankita dated Sushant Singh Rajput for about five-six years before parting her ways. The duo made their television debut as leads in Balaji Telefilms’ ‘Pavitra Rishta’. The actress gained immense fame owing to her role in the TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta and made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ in 2019.