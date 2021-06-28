Sindh govt opens shrines, swimming pools, indoor games from today

The Sindh government has ordered the reopening of all religious shrines and dargahs, swimming pools and all kinds of indoor games in the province from Monday (today). Easing the Covid-19 restrictions in the province, the Sindh Auqaf Department notified reopening of the shrines that were closed down owing to the third wave of coronavirus. The Sindh Auqaf Department issued notification after getting approval from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). The notification stressed to wear masks and ensure social distancing and use of hand sanitizers. The Sindh Auqaf Department urged the devotees to perform ablution (Wuzu) from their homes. The department put a ban on the entry of children and people over 50 years of age in shrines; also, there would be no free-meals (langar) distribution in shrines. Police, district administration and Auqaf department staff have been tasked to implement the SOPs.













