Monitoring system being developed to ensure timely utilization of ADP funds: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said strict monitoring of development projects will be done to ensure transparency and timely utilization of funds.

In a statement issued in Lahore on Sunday, he said a monitoring unit will be set up to monitor the implementation of the Annual Development Program (ADP) of Rs 560 billion in Punjab.

The Chief Minister said the concerned departments have been given a deadline of July 31 to get the approval of unapproved schemes and to take prompt measures in this regard.

He said timely and transparent utilization of the funds of the Annual Development Program will be ensured at all costs.

The Chief Minister said an effective mechanism will be set up for third party audit of development schemes.