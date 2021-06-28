Setting up new – Gandhara Valley City – add more beauties to wall City: Minister LG

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub Khan Sunday said that the expansion of PDA’s jurisdiction by the provincial government to the entire Peshawar district speaks volumes about good performance and growing public confidence.

The task of building a new city called Gandhara Valley City has also been handed over to the PDA, which is five to six times larger than Hayatabad and extends to Nowshera and this is a real test of the creativity of PDA for setting up new city bigger than Hayatabad residential society or any other housing societies.

In her briefing, Director General PDA Amara Khan briefed the Minister on the latest developments in the development projects of Peshawar.

Apart from the directors of all departments, the meeting was also attended by Special Secretary Local Govt Mutasimullah Shah and representatives of relevant federal and provincial departments.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of PDA, the Minister emphasized timely and standard completion of all the schemes.

The Minister was informed that the task of feasibility and planning of Gandhara Valley City is being divided into several packages and handed over to various consultants which will be completed in the next five months.

They will show all the creative highlights of Modern Township, the Minister was told in a briefing. The Minister for Local Government has given close assistance to the Planning Department and District Administration for speedy approval of PC-1 of Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh Road for completion of Ring Road and expeditious land acquisition.

He hoped that this most important communication project of Rs. 16 billion would not be further delayed otherwise its cost is likely to go up which the present government will not be able to afford. Similarly, three adjoining BRT Chamkani Depot Construction of modern bus terminal at a cost of Rs. 1 billion has also been delayed due to PC-1 approval and acquisition of land which needs immediate attention.

Akbar Ayub Khan inaugurated the renovation of Pir Zakori Bridge and the last section of Hayatabad Detour Road. He also stressed on the need for early completion of the project. The entire reliance of trolls is also on those schemes in which there is no room for further delay, he said. He directed immediate advertisement of hundreds of projects and clarified that they would not only increase the revenue of the company but also enhance the beauty of the place.

He directed to plant more trees for the betterment of the environment and inspected them from time to time. He also agreed with the outsourcing of solid waste management and directed immediate action.

Similarly, he diverted the drainage of the people around the five canals of Peshawar to ensure only clear river water in these canals and on the highways.

He also termed as satisfactory the comprehensive schemes of day and night with the installation of modern road lights and assured full cooperation of the provincial government.

It is worth mentioning here that Akbar Ayub Khan has recently taken stern action against the “Qabza Mafia” by vacating hundreds of plots of land in Zone-I of Regi Model Town from them.