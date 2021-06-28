‘Pakistan not to allow US bases against Afghanistan’; SAPM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Sunday said the government had a clear stance that it would not allow the United States to use its bases against Afghanistan. Talking to private news channel, he said the entire world witnessed that Pakistan had made unparalleled sacrifices and faced loss of billion dollars in its war on terrorism. He said Pakistan was making serious efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan. Pakistan has completed above 90 percent fencing at Afghan border while the rest to be completed by June 30, which would significantly increase legal border crossing, he added. He recalled that previous regimes have looted the wealth of the country mercilessly as they were pursuing their personal interests. To a question he replied that overseas Pakistanis were playing an important role to strengthen the economy through remittances, which has achieved another milestone for crossing target by depositing in Roshan Digital account. Ali Nawaz said voting rights overseas would be another imperative step to reshaping politics of the country.













