Four die as car runs over bikes in Hub

A speeding car ran over two motorcycles in Makran, Hub killing four bike riders, police said on Sunday. Reportedly, a speeding car hit two motorcycles at Makran Coastal Highway in Hub on Sunday. The accident resulted in the instant deaths of four motorcycle riders.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Othal Hospital for autopsy. According to Edhi sources, the dead belonged to Karachi. On May 24, at least four people died and seven others injured in an accident between car and motorbike on Peshawar Ring Road. As per details, the four people were killed on the spot when a car and motorcycle collided with each other on Ring Road, Peshawar. Rescue 1122 responded quickly to the accident and shifted the injured to Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar. Further investigations are underway.