National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) has placed a ban on the entry of cars fitted with tinted glasses and taken action against several vehicles. Motorway Police personnel removed tinted glasses from several vehicles on Motorway M-3 on Sunday. Motorways Police issued the latest Road Disturbance Report about N-5 Sukher (Daharki), according to which, road-users have been informed that the traffic is diverted near Chowk Mari at Milestone KM 599-NB, due to road work.