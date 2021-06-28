Three suspects arrested in Mianwali girl rape-murder case

Police on Sunday arrested three suspects in the alleged rape and murder case of a four-year-old child Zeba in Khanewal district of the Punjab province.

According to details, the police have sprung into action days after the issue came to the limelight and top police officials ordered strict action not only against the suspects but the police officers who delayed registration of the FIR in the case.

The police today said that they have arrested three suspects in the rape and murder case of four-year-old Zeba.

Moreover, the father of the child has also appealed to the authorities to provide justice and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the horrific episode.

It is pertinent to mention here that a four-year-old girl was found dead in a gunny sack from fields in Khanewal district of Punjab province yesterday allegedly after being subjected to sexual assault, five days after she went missing.

According to the family of the victim, the four-year-old Zeba Nadeem was playing with the children five days back when she went missing.

“Her tortured body packed in a gunny bag was found from nearby fields,” the family said as they approached the Kahna police station for registration of the FIR in the matter.

The police have, meanwhile, taken over the possession of the body to ascertain the cause of death as the family has alleged the minor girl was subjected to sexual assault before being murdered.

Meanwhile, the SHO of Kahna police was removed from his post by the DPO after the family alleged that he took no action on the complaint filed with the police five days back.

IG Punjab Inam Ghani also took notice of the incident and directed the RPO Multan to submit a report in this regard and arrest the suspect on an immediate basis and take strict action against him.