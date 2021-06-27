Bilawal not aware of PPP’s position in AJK: Chaudhry

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday attacked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying that “it appears he is unconscious of his gathering’s situation” in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

His comments followed a proclamation by Bilawal who said that it will be his gathering that will form the following government in AJK.

“In GB (Gilgit-Baltistan), Bilawal and Maryam shouted as loud as possible during political races and later it was found that not so much as 33% of their up-and-comers were in the running for decisions,” said the minister.

Chaudhry proceeded to express that in Kashmir, PPP has eight applicants challenging decisions. “From Bilawal’s discussion, it appears he is uninformed of his gathering’s position,” he said.

Bilawal is in Kotli to summon uphold and arouse PPP electors in front of the eleventh General Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

GB میں بلاول اور مریم الیکشن مہم میں چلا چلا کر پاگل ہو گئے اور بعد میں ان پر انکشاف ہوا ان کی جماعتوں کے ٹکٹ پر ایک تہائ امیدوار بھی انتخاب نہیں لڑ رہے تھے،کشمیرمیں پیپلز پارٹی کے آٹھ امیدوار الیکشن کی ریس میں ہیں,بلاول کی گفتگو سے لگتا ہے ان کو اپنی پارٹی پوزیشن کا پتہ ہی نہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 27, 2021

The eleventh General Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be hung on July 25, the area’s political race bonus had reported recently.

As indicated by the timetable declared by Chief Election Commissioner resigned Justice Abdul Rasheed Sulehria, the designation papers will be recorded by the applicants before the returning officials at the latest June 6 up till 4pm while the examination of assignment papers will be led the extremely following day am onwards and the arrangements of legitimately named up-and-comers will be promoted around the same time.

The last date for documenting advances before the political race commission against the acknowledgment or dismissal of designation papers by returning officials has been fixed for June 27 before 2pm, while the knowing about offers will be led from June 28 to 29, with the choices declared on June 30 and July 1.