Govt committed to creating south Punjab province: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would honour its pledge of creating south Punjab province.

The PTI government strongly believes in ensuring equal development in all areas of the region. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said this during his visit to south Punjab Secretariat.

On this occasion, different secretaries of south Punjab secretariat gave a briefing on uplift projects, being carried out in the region. Earmarking of 35% budget for south Punjab was a beginning of a new era of development in south Punjab. Qureshi observed that delegation of powers to south Punjab secretariat would help change fate of the backward region. It will also help address sense of deprivation among the people of the neglected area. Similarly, the secretariat will ensure speedy development, he maintained.

He added that PTI would ensure complete spending of the earmarked money at the uplift projects announced in the budget. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar informed that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar provided huge funds for the development of South Punjab.

He informed that 2491 uplift schemes would be completed during the new fiscal year. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab said that proper monitoring of the development work would be ensured.

Additional secretaries of S & GAD, Interior, Local Government, Livestock, Forest, Revenue, Education, Health, Communication, Canal and some other departments were also present.