SC forms one larger, five regular benches for next week

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has constituted one larger bench, three regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad and one bench each at the SC Lahore and Karachi registries to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

On Monday, a four-member larger bench headed by the Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would hear Contempt proceedings initiated against Masood ur Rehman Abbasi on account of derogatory and contemptuous language.

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi while the second bench is comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan.

The third bench is comprised of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Yahya Afridi.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, Muhammad Bilal against S.H.O., Police Station Jalalpur Pirwala regarding registration of Criminal Case on account of Fake Degree, Government of Balochistan thr. Chief Secretary, Balochistan & another v. Maqbool Ahmed Lehri & another challenging the vires of Shariah Nizam-e-ADl Regulation 2009, petition seeking declaration of 25th Constitutional Amendment Ultra Vires of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, Government of Balochistan through Chief Secretary, Quetta v. Sher Zaman and others under section 50 (2) of Land Revenue Act,1967 to declare the People of Area as owner of Un-Settled Lands, pre-arrest bail plea filed by Muhammad Ali Khaskheli and according to NAB Petitioner have mis-used their authority jointly while working in Education Department by appointing 294 people illegally on various posts in Special Education Wing in the years 2012 and 2013 and post-arrest bail plea filed Liaqat Ali Khan and according to NAB the petitioner being D.G(Parks & Horticulture) was the custodian of amenity land of Bagh Ibn e e Qasim as he intentionally and willfully failed to safeguard the land of the Bagh Ibn e Qasim which was illegally grabbed by the accused persons.

On Monday Justice Mushir Alam would hear in-chamber appeal filed by Pakistan Steel People Workers Union regarding privatization/sacking/termination/removal/retrenchment of approximately 9,350 employees of Pakistan steel Mills Corporation.

On Tuesday Justice Umar Ata Bandial would hear in-chamber case filed by Muhammad Arshad Khan regarding declaration of appointments of respondents as Advisors/Special Assistants to the Prime Minister against the Constitution. On Thursday Justice Bandial would hear in-chamber appeal filed by Molvi Iqbal Haider regarding formulation of a National Policy for Combating COVID-19.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah would hear cases at the SC Lahore Registry while Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed would hear cases at the SC Karachi Registry.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.