Attock to get its due share from hydel projects: SAPM

Attock: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Attock district would soon start getting a royalty of hydel power projects.

Talking to APP in Hazro on Sunday, he said that he had submitted his request to Prime Minister Imran Khan upon which he directed the concerned authorities to release the due share to the district according to this fiscal year. He added that the district would get 25 percent royalty from hydel power projects. He was of the view that the total royalty of the province depends upon the hydel projects of Attock. He said that Punjab was getting a sum of Rs 53 billion as a share from Hydel power and subsequently Attock district would get 25 percent share from this amount which would be spent on the development of the area and welfare of the people.

Amin Aslam said that Attock was being deprived of its share in the hydel power profit from last many years which was sheer injustice to its inhabitants. He said that Punjab was earning its hydel profit from Ghazi-Barotha Hydropower Project which was located entirely in Attock district, adding that the locals who had provided their lands for the project were completely neglected. He said that keeping in view the contribution towards hydel power projects, due share was long outstanding demand to address the backwardness of the area.