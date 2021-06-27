Assets of all on govt payroll be made public, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded that the assets of everyone on the government’s payroll should be made public.

In a statement, Marriyum said hooliganism and harassment do not add anything to the national treasury. She termed giving FBR’s powers to NAB as Imran’s hooliganism and bullying. This new ploy is being used because the NAB-Niazi alliance failed miserably.

The former Information Minister said the assets of public representatives were already public and FBR had all the records and the details. She questioned the rationale behind this step by Imran and said this is another one of Imran’s agendas that reeks of nefarious and mala fide intention.

She demanded that the income tax laws should be amended to make sure that the assets of all those who were on government payroll should be made public. She said the NAB-Niazi alliance had destroyed the national economy in 3 years. She also demanded that FBR’s powers to arrest tax defaulters should be annulled. She termed these measures a product of Imran Khan’s fascist mindset.