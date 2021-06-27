Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, June 27, 2021


,

PM expresses satisfaction over inflows in Roshan Digital Account

APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressing his satisfaction said that Roshan Digital Account achieved more milestones as the inflows of deposits crossed $1.5 billion mark on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan certificates surpassing $1 billion.  

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted an index of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showing cumulative inflows of deposit in the Roshan Digital Account, terming it good news. 

He further said that accounts and deposits had set new records since $1 billion inflow was recorded two months ago.  

Submit a Comment