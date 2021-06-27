Zainab alert app launched to combat child abuse issue

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) in collaboration with the Pakistan Citizens Portal launched a “Zainab Alert App” nationwide to combat the child abuse issue on a war footing and to address this grave problem, an official of the MoHR has said.

Talking to APP here, he said that the Zainab alert app was launched on Citizen’s portal and relevant regional and district levels for combating emergency and recovery of missing or abducted children.

The basic purpose of this App is to initiate a quick response as soon as a complaint is lodged. It has connected the DPOs to the system and the complaint directly reaches to the concerned DPO.

The App keeps a track of the missing child case and all the process taking place from preliminary examination to verification, registration of FIR and investigation. However, a Mobile App with same purpose and nature was already launched and working on Sindh level inside the CPLC office, he added.

He said, “We always see duplication of services and notice that same nature of activities are undertaken at different places by different people”. It not only consumes time but also the efforts, he added.

The need of the day is to combine all these efforts under one roof so that duplication can be avoided and maximum relief can be granted/provided to the citizens.