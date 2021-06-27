Alizeh Shah responds to a comment about her hair

Pakistani actor Alizeh Shah has been treating her fans with unseen childhood pictures of herself on social media.

The Mera Dil Mera Dushman actor took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of her. In the picture, little Alizeh is staring at the camera. The actor captioned the picture with, “he he he.”

The actor is seen holding a toy in her hand and stuffed toys are surrounding her. An adorable picture to share with her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

However, this did not stop some people from commenting on Alizeh’s hair.

Alizeh took to Instagram to share a screenshot on her story of the comment which was, “Bachpan me is k bal phir b lamby thy.” The actor wrote in her story, “Wo puchna ye tha k baray ho k baal lambay rakhna zaruri ha kya.”

She proved her point by asking the person commenting that it is not necessary for women to have long hair if they’re comfortable about their looks.

Alizeh Shah had talked about being comfortable in her own skin and hair before in an Instagram post by sharing Billie Ellish’s lyrics in her post. “Do you know me?/ Really know me?/ You have opinions/ About my opinions/ About my music/ About my clothes,” she wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)