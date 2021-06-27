Daily Times

Ali Zafar’s idol grandfather passed away

Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar’s grandfather passed away late Saturday.

The Teefa in Trouble actor took to Twitter to share the sad news with his fans and to pay a tribute to his grandfather. He shared old pictures of his grandfather with the caption, “My Nana, Mohammad Amin, who I was very close to & has always been my idol since childhood- a self made man, who taught us the importance of hard work, honesty, compassion and care for others passed away today.”

Many fans commented their condolences under Ali Zafar’s tweets. One fan even wrote a sweet message for him, “Grandparents hold a special place in our lives from telling inspirational stories to  being with us in our innocent mischiefs. Their teachings form strong foundation of our many accomplishments. Their blessings are with us 24/7.Your Nana will always be proud of his Adorable Ali,” which she followed with a blue heart emoji.

