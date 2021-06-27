Mahira Khan completes 10 years in entertainment industry

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has hit a milestone and it is not just any milestone. She has completed 10 years in the entertainment industry.

The Superstar actor took to Instagram to share a post and a long note to thank her fans for their support and love.

She shared a video and captioned the post with, “So, I completed 10 years in this industry as an actor two days back. My film Bol and my drama serial Neeyat released on the same day on the 24th of June 2011.”

“I bow my head in gratitude to all of you.. for this magical journey I’ve had and continue to have. There have been many ups and downs, there have been moments of feeling broken and alone, and moments of feeling elated.. but my fans have been there rock solid, behind me. My constant. I am so grateful for the love.. I promise to work harder, I promise to give back… I promise that your love won’t go in vain. Ameen,” she continues.

Many fans dropped their love and congratulations under Mahira’s post.