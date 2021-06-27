Truck driver’s negligence and unsafe behaviour causes collision with moving train

An untoward accident happened between Wahab Shah and Tando Adam stations within the premises of Karachi division, due to the sheer negligence from truck driver which resulted into his vehicle’s collision with the 47 Up Rehman Baba Express. The truck driver was crossing a manned level crossing while completely overlooking necessary safety rules and endangering safety of passengers on the train under section 128 & 129 railways act and section 91 (1 ) of motor vehicle ordinance 1965 which had to be observed fully by the road users for such railways’ installations.

No casualty has been reported during the collision; however several rolling stock items of Pakistan Railways have been badly damaged. “The truck has been confiscated and police is searching the driver to arrest him for his criminal negligence and disregard for observing rules and norms at level crossings,” remarked Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Hanif Gul.

He added that an FIR would be lodged and recovery of claims be made against the truck driver. It is reminded that Pakistan Railways has already initiated a country wide safety camping to teach people safety rules to save precious lives and control damage to public property.