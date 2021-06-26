Foundation of sustainable development laid in Punjab: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the foundation of sustainable development in the province has been laid as a record Rs 560 billion programme will ensure composite development in every district. He said this during a meeting with Provincial Minister Murad Raas, Members Provincial Assembly Sami Ullah Chaudhry and Asad Khokhar who called on him at CM’s Office on Saturday. Matters of mutual interest, political situation, development projects especially development programmes of Southern Punjab came under discussion during the meeting. The elected representatives congratulated the Chief Minister on the approval of the new financial year budget 2021-22. Usman Buzdar directed Sami Ullah Chaudhry to finalize the arrangements for laying the foundation stone of Southern Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur. The financial resources of the province were ruthlessly squandered by the previous rulers in exhibitory projects. He termed these exhibitory projects as “white elephants” and further stated that former rulers plundered the resources of Southern Punjab while the incumbent government has given a new identity to the southern region of the province. He announced that, after Multan, the foundation stone of Southern Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur will soon be laid. The government will also provide funds for the widening of Circular Road Bahawalpur, adding that he will soon visit Bahawalpur. The government has given respect to the mandate of Southern Punjab and will continue to do so.













