Pak wants stable govt in Afghanistan: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said Pakistan wants to see a stable government in Afghanistan and the government will never allow anyone to use Pakistani territory against Afghanistan.

Talking about Pak-US relations especially in context of prevailing situation in Afghanistan, he said peace inside Afghanistan was very important for Pakistan.

Quoting the recent interview of Prime Minister Imran Khan to New York Times, he said the PM has clearly stated his views regarding relations with the United States, China and Afghanistan. The PM has expressed his desire for the stability of Afghanistan and vowed to help Afghanistan in achieving peace and stability, he said.

He said a stable government should be established in Afghanistan by taking on board all stakeholders. The solution to the Afghanistan issue must come out by keeping warring factions in the loop.

“Taliban were persuaded by Pakistan to negotiate first with the United States and then with the Afghan authorities”, he said adding that the PM in his interview also stated that Pakistan will not allow its territory to be used by anyone against Afghanistan.

Minister said the PM Imran Khan was of the view that Pakistan may consider sealing its borders completely with Afghanistan – if the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate.

Fawad said Pakistan had already fenced off 90 percent of Pak-Afghan border and right now the country was in a position to completely seal the border with Afghanistan.

The minister said the prime minister termed both the United States and China as economic powers and that the improvement in relations between two economic powers would surely have positive impacts on the world environment.

He said PM Imran Khan has outlined a new dimension to relations with the United States by emphasising strengthening economic ties rather than security ties.