Pakistan won’t allow use of its soil for terrorism: Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Pakistan would not allow any country to use its soil for terrorism and subversive activities. Talking to a private news channel, Farrukh Habib said that Pakistan has rendered supreme sacrifices in war against terrorism to eliminate it completely. He said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had recognised Pakistan’s progress and efforts to come out of its grey list. Farrukh said that Pakistan was included in grey list during the tenures of previous governments both Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as they did not make any proper legislation in that regard. The minister said the incumbent government has done a remarkable work and efforts have been made to address multi-challenges faced by the country for combating financing of terrorism, besides improving the national economy.













