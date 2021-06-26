PAL, BAL agreed to sign MoU to strengthen literary relations

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) and Brazilian Academy of Letters (BAL) have agreed to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strengthening literary relations between the two nations.

Dr. Marco Luccheci, President Brazilian Academy of Letters has shown interest to sign MoU with the PAL at an online dialogue entitled “literary cooperation between Pakistan and Brazil”, said a press release issued here. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PAL Dr. Yusuf Khushk said that literature was an excellent and viable forum to further strengthen people-to-people contacts between the two nations.

He said Pakistan and Brazil were enjoying friendly relations in many other fields.

Dr. Ahmad Hussain Dayo, Ambassador of Pakistan in Brazil said that this joint endeavor will definitely bring far reaching results in developing writer to writer contact of both the countries. He assured his full cooperation regarding MoU signing and literary exchanges.