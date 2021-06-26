NAB Regional Board meeting announces important decisions

In compliance of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal’s initiative, “Zero Tolerance against Corruption” & focus on Mega Corruption cases, Regional Board Meeting was held at NAB Karachi, wherein inquires, investigations and various other operational matters were discussed and decided.

The Regional Board decided / recommended following 2x cases for filing of References and conversion of 1x Inquiry into Investigation. The total worth of cases recommended comes to the tune of millions of rupees.

The Board approved Reference against Pir Fareed Jan Sarhandi, the then SSP District Hyderabad & Others. The accused involved in illegal appointments of 378 Police Constables in District Hyderabad.

The Board recommended filing of Reference to the Competent Authority against Proprietors / Builders of Education City near LUMHS, Jamshoro, Officers / Officials of Revenue Department Jamshoro and Others. The accused persons in connivance with Officers / Officials of Revenue Department Jamshoro illegally occupied the government land admeasuring 132 acres through fake / forged entries. The accused persons launched an illegal Housing Scheme / Society under the name of Education City and caused loss of Rs 264 million to the Govt Exchequer.

The Board accepted plea bargain application of accused Abdul Sattar Laghari of Rs. 6.6 million in Reference No. 01/2017/H (State V/s Abdul Sattar Laghari & Others) and recommended for approval of Honourable Accountability Court. The accused involved in illegal disposal of precious government land measuring 3.8 ¾ Acres of Cooperative Farm Service Centre located at Tando Allahyar and 1 Acre Land of Cooperative Farm Service Centre located at Mirpurkhas through fake auction. Total amount involved in the case comes to the tune of Rs.215.313 million.

The Board recommended conversion of Inquiry into Investigation to the Competent Authority against Ghulam Haider Jamali, Ex-IGP Sindh & Others on the allegation of assets beyond known sources of income.