PTI statistics cannot be trusted: Muhammad Zubair

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair on Saturday said that he has never such a ridiculous budget and statistics by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) cannot be trusted.

Addressing a press conference, Muhammad Zubair said that the budget announced by the government will bring a storm of inflation in the country and common man will bear the brunt of it. He further said that Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin is biggest supporter of the Stock Market but it has also rejected the budget as it has witnessed a continuous decline from last two weeks. The PML-N leader regretted that the incumbent finance minister is defending indirect taxes by citing examples of Malaysia, China and Turkey. Increase in price of petrol will definitely be followed by inflation, he added.

Earlier, winding up discussion on the Budget for next fiscal year 2021-22 in the National Assembly on Friday, Finance Minister said we are heading towards an inclusive and sustainable growth. The Finance Minister said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan took bold and difficult decisions to steer the economy in the right direction. Despite COVID-19 challenge, we achieved the growth of four percent during the current fiscal year due to the interventions made in different sectors, including industries, housing and construction and the agriculture. Shaukat Tarin also announced a series of relief measures for different sectors.