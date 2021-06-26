Coronavirus infects 935, kills 36 in a day

The country continues to see a gradual improvement in the pandemic situation, as 935 cases were reported during the last 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

According to the NCOC data, at least 46,842 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 935 came back positive. Another 36 people died of Covid-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.99 percent.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus now stands at 22,188 and the total number of cases has reached 953,842, while 898,944 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases stand at 32,710

At least 109 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 345,655. According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least 13 more patients succumbed to the pandemic as the total death count reached 10,713. The department added that at least 326,029 patients had recovered from the deadly virus as of yet, with 245 people recovered in the past 24 hours.

Sindh reported at least 511 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 335,538.

According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, three more patients succumbed to the deadly disease as the toll reached 5,410. He further said that as many as 909 more patients recovered overnight, taking the total to 311,005.

A day earlier, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had, however, warned of a fourth Covid-19 wave in Pakistan in July, urging the nation to follow SOPs to stay safe during the pandemic.

The federal minister, who is also the chief of the NCOC, the most important body in the country tackling the coronavirus pandemic, said they analysed data which hinted that another wave of the pandemic can hit Pakistan if safety protocols are not implemented.