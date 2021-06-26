ATC grants interim bail to Anees advocate in four cases

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted interim bail to Anees Advocate in four cases.

The court ordered the accused to submit Rs. one lac surety bonds for bail in each case. Anees Advocate has been accused of suspicious bank transactions and sending Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) workers for sabotage training in India.

The accused will appear before the court in the next hearing on June 29.

DIG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) after arrest of two terrorists from Mirpur Khas, in a press conference at Civil Lines police station said that “the party workers were being sent for training in India under a policy of the founder of the MQM.” “Two prominent leaders of MQM were entrusted for sending the workers to India for training,” DIG Umar Shahid said. “Two men arrested in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) raid have also got training from India. They were also in contact with Wasay Jalil and others,” CTD official claimed. “Arrested accused Naeem has disclosed that he met Anees Advocate in Tehran,” CTD official said. “We had summoned and questioned Anees. He will be summoned again,” DIG CTD said. “Anees Advocate has been prohibited from going out of the country. The charge-sheet will be filed after gathering more facts,” the DIG said.