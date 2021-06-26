A PR debacle

That the length of a woman’s dress phenomenally outweighs in all discourse about her modesty is a twisted tale as old as time. Yet, the sudden leap from victim-shaming to scapegoating perpetrators of sexual assault is just as chilling every single time. To our great misfortune, Pakistani women are forced to put up with the ugliest form of this double standard. Though their bodies are shamelessly reduced to vessels of familial honour, their honour somehow becomes a mere toy in the hands of the diabolical. But of course, they are ‘asking for it’.

The latest to add to the distasteful controversy was not a conservative banter on social media but an interview given by the holder of the country’s highest office. PM Imran Khan has been under fire from all quarters over his controversial views on crime against women for the past several days. Chomping at the bit, the Twitterati brigade is busy waging a war against his deeply problematic, anti-women views. Meanwhile, heated buzzwords like “rape apologist”, “uncle in a desi drawing room”, and even “dinosaur” are flying left, right and centre. There is no merit to dismissing the public outcry because our numero uno has fallen short of his country’s expectations. His remarks about women’s clothes acting as “temptation” for young boys reduces men to a sex-driven, violent lot whilst making a mockery of the pain of rape victims. No matter how “scantily” or “provocativel” dressed a woman may be, it is no license to act on malfeasant instincts. There remains just one option: don’t rape.

Nevertheless, those determined to paint PM Khan in dark hues have conveniently skipped details and redrawn battle lines. There seems no point in bashing him for referring to the concept of purdah. When half a dozen of Quran’s verses instruct women to dress in a modest manner, it is perfectly appropriate for Pakistan’s premier (Islam being its state religion) to talk about that. Yet, this ruckus could have been avoided altogether had Mr Khan stopped at that. Since Islam similarly stresses the need of believing men to observe modesty (Quran 24:31), he would have been better off talking about them lowering their gaze when in contact with women. After all, that was a much better way to “avoid temptation” (his words, not ours). What transpired between our PM and HBO’s anchor was an easily avoidable tragedy had his battalion of aides done their homework for once. Having too many irons in the fire–given their enthusiastic mud-slinging and round-the-clock press conferences–they tend to be lax in matters that perhaps deserve a lot more attention. Plainly put, it was a PR debacle. As disgusting as it could become!

Now contextualising the skipper’s comments does not mean we stand by the onus being placed on women who experience abuse of all kinds. Nor does Daily Times lend any support whatsoever to perverted predators who benefit from our patriarchal culture to satisfy their profane whims. No reasonable person would. Today, when no one (from burqa-clad women to students donning school uniforms to infants to grandmothers to young boys) is safe from groping hands or lustful eyes, the need to protect all vulnerable groups has become stronger than ever. Islamabad has already made headlines for allocating an overwhelming Rs 100 million for the implementation of anti-rape legislation. While his actions are speaking loudly, PM Khan’s words should reflect the same position. Rape is an unforgivable crime that merits the harshest of punishments. As for the dress code, let that be between women and their God. *