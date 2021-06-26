Pakistan receives $13.12bn loans in 2020-21: EAD

The Economic Affairs Division on Saturday shared that Pakistan has received a foreign loan of $12.13 billion in the outgoing fiscal year 2020-21. The monthly report of Foreign Economic Assistance released by the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) shared that the country received over US$3 billion under multilateral and bilateral loans. The report highlighted that Asian Development Bank (ADB) provided the country with most of the financial assistance that amounted to US$1.28 billion. An amount of Rs417 million was received under the bilateral agreements, the EAD report said, adding that $3.6 billion loans were also given to the government by commercial banks. During the last month, the EAD in its report said that Pakistan received foreign loans amounting to $10.19 billion during the first ten months of the outgoing fiscal year 2020-21. During the July-April period, Pakistan received US$3.1 billion under mutual agreements, it said in its monthly disbursement report adding that most of the loans have come from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) that stands at US$1.26 billion. The Economic Affairs Division further said that mutual agreements with various countries also helped in receiving foreign loans of $376 million.













