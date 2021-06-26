Gas supply to industrial units to be restored by July 10

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Saturday chaired a meeting of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee (SILC) here at Governor’s House.

Besides, MPAs Haleem Adil Shaikh and Khurram Sher Zaman, SSG MD, SIDCL CEO, Karachi Electric CEO, CPLC Chief and representatives of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and presidents of different associations of industrial areas in Karachi attended the meeting. The issues of industrial areas including power and gas supply came under detailed discussion during the meeting.

The members of the committee/ industrialists informed the Governor that the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has suspended the gas supply to the industries, as a result, the gas crisis has intensified and the production activities have been slowed down. The SSG MD apprised the participants that, due to acute maintenance reasons at KPT gas terminal, the gas supply to non-export industries had been stopped, followed by 50 per cent cut in supply to captive power plants, to ensure gas availability to residential customers; and Stakeholders had been informed already about this step in advance.

“The KPT gas terminal maintenance issue will be resolved during the first week of July and the gas supply to the industrial units will be restored, as per the schedule, by July 10th”, he added. He also undertook to circulate the maintenance schedule, if any in future, to the industries beforehand in order to rule out any possible difficulty to the industries.

The governor assured the members of the committee that the federal government would be consulted on the gas issue and provision of furnace oil & RLNG to industries in order to extend maximum possible support to the industrial sector.

The forum agreed upon to introduce the ‘staggering holiday system’ so as to bridge the shortage of gas as a short term measure. SSG will provide a schedule to the industries and the industries will be bound to follow the schedule. In case of any violation, SSG will be authorised to take appropriate action.

A formal written agreement between SSG and industries regarding the staggering holiday system is likely to be signed shortly to overcome the issue till the resolution of the matter in July.

Imran Ismail further said that the industries played a significant role in the stability of the country; and termed them important in terms of development and prosperity as well as reduction in unemployment. “A national electricity policy has also recently been framed by the federal government which will be having its impact in the coming years to ensure inexpensive and eco-friendly electricity, mainly depending on local fuels. A national action plan would soon be chalked out under the initiative,” he maintained.