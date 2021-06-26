Pak traders invited to benefit from Uzbek opportunities

Deputy Governor of Namangn Region, Uzbekistan and head of Uzbek delegation Inamov Okibjon Odiljonovich Saturday invited Pakistani businesspeople to visit his country and benefit from the opportunities through joint ventures with their Uzbek counterparts.

He was talking to the business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, where LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry also spoke.

The deputy governor said that Uzbekistan was keen to enhance trade relations with Pakistan, as both countries had great potential to cooperate with each other in many areas of economy. He identified pharmaceutical, tourism, agriculture, food processing, automobile, construction, chemicals, oil & gas, mining and electrical & electronics as other potential areas of mutual cooperation. He invited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to form a sector-specific delegation for Uzbekistan.

He said that the role of LCCI holds importance for B2B (business to business) contacts between the two countries. He lauded the hospitality of Pakistan saying that visiting the great country was a right decision.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah informed the delegation that the LCCI was the premier business support organisation of Pakistan with a diverse membership base that exceeds 29,000. Whenever the foreign trade missions visit Pakistan, they also visit the LCCI.