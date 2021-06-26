MQM-P rejects Sindh government’s budget 2021-22

HYDERABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has rejected the Sindh government’s budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 and termed it anti people.

Addressing the media at Hyderabad press club on Saturday, the MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nadeem Siddiqui and Nasir Qureshi said that the racist rulers of Sindh had only passed those development schemes which would help them fill their coffers.

They contended that the provincial budget had not only disappointed the urban parts of Sindh but also increased the problems for rural population of the province.

They alleged that the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his associates in the provincial cabinet had made all the government organizations handicapped.

The MPAs said that the Local Government bodies of Sindh had already been destroyed after replacement of the elected representatives with the bureaucracy which was posted as personal servants by those at the helm.

“First the Sindh government snatched the authority of Local Bodies and now the loyal servants have been posted as head these institutions in place of the elected representatives,” said Khilji. The system of Local Government in these areas, he alleged, is being run like colonies.

The MPAs blamed the Sindh government for not providing adequate funds to the Local Bodies and rather, impeding the federal funded projects being executed by the local government. They pointed out that the budget 2021-22 had not earmarked funds for establishing a new school or college in Hyderabad and even the Government College University, Hyderabad, had been given a special grant.

They deplored that the Sindh government was even reluctant to provide land for establishment of a federal funded university in Hyderabad.

They said the price control department functioned under the Sindh government while the misappropriation of the government procured wheat also created a wheat shortage which resulted in the flour price hike.

They added that the Sindh government had purchased only 1 million ton of wheat against its target of procuring 1.4 million ton. The MPAs said, the people of Karachi and Hyderabad are being punished because they are politically supporting MQM-P in the general and local government elections.

The lawmakers said that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had failed to ensure uninterrupted supply of water as shortage of water was continuously existing in many localities of Hyderabad. They also deplored that despite being second largest city of Sindh, Hyderabad was lacking health facilities.

The MQM-P legislators also condemned the unscheduled power outages, serving of the detection bills and demanding bribes for repair and replacement of the pole mounted transformers by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO). They also warned the management of HESCO of their Party’s protest over its inaction for addressing the public complaints.