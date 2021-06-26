Lahore Zoo’s lion ‘Tony’ dies

LAHORE: A lion named Tony died on Saturday in the Lahore Zoo because he was very unwell and his backside of the body was entirely paralysed.

Medical teams of Lahore Zoo were treating ‘Tony’ for the last several years. Lahore Zoo also sought permission from Punjab Wildlife and Fisheries Department for the peaceful death or Animal euthanasia

of a lion six months ago. Tony was having difficulty in eating and was also suffering from various blood diseases.

Earlier, a pair of kangaroos died at the Lahore Zoo on June 10. The male kangaroo had an infection and was sick for the last few months while the female kangaroo suddenly fell ill and died.

Lahore zoo officials provided medical assistance to the kangroos pair but they could not survive. There are 13 adult kangaroos and three baby kangaroos left at Lahore Zoo.